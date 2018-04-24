The City of Trail will have an easier time handling a project this summer thanks to funds from Fortis BC.

A representative from Fortis BC’s Conservation and Energy Management team was at Monday’s city council meeting to present a cheque for $44,660. It’s meant to help with the city’s second phase of their streetlight conversion project which will see over 1,000 lights switched to LED.

Fortis BC spokeswoman Nicole Bogdanovic says the conversions are expected to cut energy use by about 500,000 kilowatts.

She adds it will mean big savings on utility costs.

Trail is one of many communities in the Kootenays and Okanagan working towards converting streetlights. Bogdanovic says she’s happy Trail is on board with the initiative. She adds it’s cutting energy use across the province.

The conversions have resulted in $67,000 in rebates for Trail from Fortis BC.