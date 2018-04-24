The Columbia Basin Trust has launched a new program that will bring more artwork into communities around the Basin. Wayne Lundeberg, Strategic Adviser with the CBT says they’ve committed $750,000 over three years for projects like murals, sculptures and mosaics.

The work also has to be done by a Basin artist. The CBT will cover 80 per cent of the funding for each project and up to $30,000.

Lundeberg says this comes after a review of the CBT’s art and heritage programming.

Lundberg says the program builds on some great work that’s already happened around the region.

The deadline to apply is June 28. There’s more information on the CBT’s website.