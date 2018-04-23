Trail residents will be voting for a new mayor in October.

Mike Martin announced he won’t be running when BC residents hit the polls for this fall’s municipal election. He made the announcement at tonight’s city council meeting.

Martin was elected mayor in 2014 with 61.8% of the vote. He replaced longtime mayor Dieter Bogs who had held the position since 1997.

Tonight’s meeting was also the last for City Councillor Kevin Jolly. Jolly was first elected to council in 2011 and again in 2014. He’ll be starting a new job in May in Fort St. John.