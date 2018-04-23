A grizzly spotted in Blueberry last week has been relocated by the BC Conservation Officer Service.

Castlegar’s Wildsafe BC Community Coordinator Jenny Wallace says it doesn’t appear the grizzly was able to find any food sources, so it was a suitable candidate for relocation.

Wallace says bear season is in full swing and it’s wise to take steps to remove any potential attractants like garbage and bird feeders.

Wallace says bear season has had a slow start this year due to our late spring. She says bear activity has picked up the last few days with recent blasts of warmer weather.

Wallace says any wildlife conflicts or sightings should be reported to Wildsafe BC’s WARP line.