The landscaping which will be added to Trail Regional Airport will mark the final installment of a number of recent upgrades at the facility.

Sierra Landscaping has been awarded a contract to do the job. The city’s initial landscaping budget was pegged at $235,000 but the contract is worth quite a bit more than that. Mayor Mike Martin says they will try to negotiate a smaller project scope to bring down the cost of the now estimated $425,000 project.

Martin says the landscaping will bring the airport together from an aesthetic sense. He says most of the work will be done around the parking areas and terminal entrance.

The airport has recently been fitted with an improved runway and the new terminal building opened in November. Martin says adding the landscaping is the final piece of the puzzle. It will signal the end of a $4.11 million upgrade project for the airport.

Sierra Landscaping has worked with the city before. They did the landscaping on the Columbia River Skywalk approaches.