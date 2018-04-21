An evacuation order for a Sentinel Mountain forest service road property has been reduced to an evacuation alert. It had been intact since Wednesday’s mudslide north of Castlegar.

The Regional District of Central Kootenay says residents were allowed back home as of 9:00 am this morning. The RDCK also removed the Declaration of a State of Local Emergency for Area I.

RDCK emergency operations coordinator Andrew Bellerby says contractors were brought in to remediate the area impacted by the slide. They preformed cross-trenching operations to divert water away from the property. Bellerby says this has helped to reduce the risk of another slide.

Residents have been told to be prepared to evacuate in case another slide happens.

Wednesday’s mudslide had a busy section of Highway 3A closed for most of Wednesday. It was cleared Thursday night.

Bellerby thanked all agencies involved in the cleanup process.