Selkirk College is getting a piece of the BC Government’s $3.3 million pie as part of a province-wide initiative to increase the number of trained caregivers.

Selkirk College gets $77,000. President Angus Graeme says the funding injection is great news.

This will allow the college to add 10 seats at its Trail, Grand Forks and Nakusp campuses. Graeme says they have added online components for programs in remote areas to help cut back travel time for students.

Graeme says it’s important to retain graduates to work in the local health care sector with many gaps in our region. He says it’s important to fill those jobs to support our ageing population.

The provincial budget is providing $548 million in the next three years to improve care for seniors. This includes investments in primary care, home and community care, residential care and assisted living.