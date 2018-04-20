It seems Village of Nakusp staff will be staying away from 420 celebrations today, at least if they’re on the job.

The Arrow Lakes News reports the village has revised its Alcohol and Drug Use Policy to include cannabis. This will prevent village staff from showing up to work impaired by pot. Those with prescriptions will still be able to use cannabis as long as it doesn’t adversely impact their work duties.

The village is also looking for more intake on its survey which has been mailed to a number of homes in the area. It asks residents how they’d like to see dispensaries being rolled out in the village once cannabis is legalized.

The feds plan to legalize recreational pot use and sales this summer.