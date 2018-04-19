Selkirk College is getting set to create a new strategic plan. It will set the college’s course through 2023.

President Angus Graeme says its important to renew the plan as the college is reaching or has reached many of its goals which were set in the existing plan. He says it’s good to talk about some new thoughts and ideas.

Graeme says the college wants to hear from anybody in the West Kootenay – Boundary who is interested in its future. He says an online forum will be set up in order to entice more feedback.

Rossland-based Thoughtexchange is creating an online engagement process to ensure as much public input as possible so it can all be added to the final document. Graeme is pleased to have the local company involved in the process.

You’re encouraged to share your ideas and thoughts between April 23 and May 11. Graeme says the initiative isn’t a survey, but more of an exchange of ideas.

