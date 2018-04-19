The Castlegar Rec Complex is about to be taken over by the West Kootenay Trade Show.

The annual event is run by the Chamber of Commerce who have partnered up with Showtime, a BC company dedicated to helping with events. Executive director Tammy Verigin-Burk says there will be a lot to see at the show this weekend.

Many of those vendors will represent local businesses. Verigin-Burk goes over a few highlights planned for this year’s edition of the trade show.

Verigin-Burk says tickets are available. She recommends a weekend pass to get the most out of the event as it takes quite some time to see everything.

Doors are open tomorrow from 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm. On Saturday hours are 10:00 am – 5:00 pm, and Sunday from 10:00 am – 3:00 pm.