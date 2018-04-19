The Regional District of Central Kootenay continues to work to support other agencies involved with the cleanup process of yesterday’s mudslide near the Brilliant Dam.

A geotechnical assessment of the area is still ongoing.

The slide forced the RDCK to declare a Local State of Emergency in Area I in order to place an evacuation order on a property on Sentinel Mountain forest service road. The evacuation order and emergency declaration will remain in place for now until its determined that there is no further risk in the area to people or the property.

The mudslide happened just before 9:00 am yesterday, closing a busy stretch of Highway 3A. Traffic is moving along the highway in alternating single lanes.