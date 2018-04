Highway 3A reopend last night around 10:00 pm after yesterday’s muddslide near the Brilliant Dam.

Traffic is still moving in alternating single lanes as crews continue working to clean the area up. DriveBC has no estimated timetable as to when the highway will fully reopen. Regional District of Central Kootenay fire chief Andrew Bellerby expects that to happen later today.

Commuters are advised to give themselves an extra 20 minutes if they’re using Highway 3A from Castlegar to Playmor Junction.