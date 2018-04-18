Global stocks are boosting on big business earnings and a spike in commodities. The MSCI which measures world stock indexes is up 0.2 per cent this morning, showing growth across the globe.

In overnight trading the Nikkei gained 0.15 per cent to reach a near one-month high of 22,191.

Oil continues its rally as the energy sector has pushed up 2.5 per cent. The price of crude is up this morning to 69.12 a barrel. This is helping boost the Loonie as the Canadian currency grows to 79.32 cents US.

CP Rail shares are expected to drop today after its quarterly earnings report came in below expectations, blamed on poor rail conditions from winter weather. This also comes ahead of a pending weekend strike by CP teamsters.

Traders will be watching IMAX shares as the company expands in India. The cinema business says it will be building nine of its large-screen theatres on top of the 25 already in progress. IMAX shares are currently at 22.50.