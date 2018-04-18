No damage has been caused from localized flooding in the City of Castlegar’s Oglow subdivision.

Civic works director Lucas Pitts says recent blasts of warmer weather combined with less rain the last few days has improved the situation at Bloomer Creek. He says flows are decreasing.

Pitts says crews worked overnight Monday to ensure a Meadowlark Lane home adjacent to eroding creek banks was safe. He says they worked really hard to protect the home.

The flooding was triggered Monday by heavy rain and runoff from this year’s record-high snowpack. This caused an undersized private culvert to surcharge. Pitts says crews are still monitoring trouble spots and clearing culverts and other blockages. He adds residents should be careful around creeks and streams this time of year.

The city reminds hikers and walkers that increased flows can cause erosion along stream and creek banks making their edges unstable.