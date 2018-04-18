The City of Trail wants to help you get rid of yard and garden waste.

The City of Trail’s annual Spring Clean-up is underway, though it started on Kootenay-time.

The annual initiative was set to begin Monday but was delayed by Mother Nature. Trail’s grounds and roads superintendent Mark Stephens says heavy rains pushed their schedule back a few days.

He says the event offers a great chance for residents to get rid of unwanted yard or garden waste for free.

All leaves and clippings must be put in clear bags, branches should be bundled in lengths no longer than 6 feet. Loose leaves and clippings will not be picked up.

Crews will be touring Glenmerry and Waneta today between 7:00 am and 3:30 pm.