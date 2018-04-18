Highway 3A is closed in both directions between Castlegar and the Playmor Junction due to a mudslide 2 km east of Brilliant.

It happened just before 9:00 am. The issue has forced the Regional District of Central Kootenay to place a home on Sentinel Mountain forest service road on evacuation order. The residents have been notified.

Light vehicles can use Pass Creek Road as a detour while commercial vehicles are asked to use the Bombi Pass.

DriveBC estimates the highway will reopen in single alternating lanes sometime between 8:00 pm and 11:00 pm.

A geotechnical assessment is in process and the Regional District of Central Kootenay has activated its emergency operations centre to support all agencies involved.

As a result of the slide the Kootenay Columbia School District will be detouring some of its routes. Students at Twin Rivers Elementary School, Robson Community School and Stanley Humphries School will be rerouted via Pass Creek Road.

