The rides will be a block south of this location next year.

It’s almost time for this year’s Silver City Days festival in Trail and the organizing committee is getting its final pieces of preparation in order.

Organizer Keith Smyth says they had to come up with some new plans for the food fair and Midway attractions due to the sale of the Crown Point Hotel. He says the food fair will still be in a prominent location, just not at its familiar home on Spokane Street.

Smyth says the food fair is expecting 18 vendors this year. He says fitting them all could be a challenge as the Esplanade is quite narrow.

Plenty of the old favorites are coming back including the Saturday Sidewalk Cafe which will feature a number of performers, and of course the classic grape stomp event. Smyth says a special challenge could play out before the crowd at the grape stomp.

The festival officially begins May 9, though there will be events May 8 including the Knights of Columbus naming the citizen of the year winner. The festival ends May 13.

Click here for your festival schedule.