The City of Castlegar is reminding residents that its yard waste facility by the rec complex will be closed for a few days to make way for the West Kootenay Trade Show.

It will close down Thursday and reopens Monday. The trade show goes from Friday-Sunday.

While the facility is closed residents can use the Ootischenia Landfill on 671 Columbia Road.

Residents are reminded that burning yard waste is not allowed in the city.