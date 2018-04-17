It appears a Trail Smoke Eater will be picked in the NHL Entry Draft for the second straight season.

Defenceman Seth Barton has been ranked 94th overall by NHL Central Scouting ahead of this year’s draft. Barton finished his first BCHL season with 33 points in 49 games. He added another 11 points in Trail’s 16-game playoff run.

Barton, from Kelowna, was also picked to suit up with Team Canada West at the World Junior A Challenge in Nova Scotia in December, helping the team to a gold medal.

Barton has committed to U-Mass-Lowell to continue his hockey career at the NCAA level. He’s projected as a 4th round pick in the draft.

Trail forward Kale Howarth was picked in the 5th round last year by the Columbus Blue Jackets.