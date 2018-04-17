The City of Castlegar will be working with students from Selkirk College's Forestry Technology program to reduce the risk of wildfire in the community, thanks to support from a wildfire mitigation grant from Columbia Basin Trust.

Forestry students at Selkirk College are teaming up with the City of Castlegar and the fire department next week.

The partnership is the product of a $20,000 wildfire mitigation grant from the Columbia Basin Trust. They’ll be going through different parts of the city to help cut wildfire risks.

Their first day in the field is April 24. Students will run free FireSmart assessments to properties along 10th Avenue South on the 2500-2800 blocks.

On April 25 they’ll shift their focus to the forested land between the Kinnaird ball fields and 26th Street. They’ll conduct fuel management plots, risk assessments and prescriptions.

The next three days they’ll treat the area to mitigate wildfire risk.

Residents are invited to watch them while they work but are asked to keep a distance for safety. Areas will be clearly marked with signage.