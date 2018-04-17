It’s that time of year again!

The Community foundation of Castlegar and District is almost finished its granting season and is calling on any charitable organizations in the area to submit an application. President Jennifer Priore says they’ll dish out about $6,000 this year.

They typically fund charities dedicated to fostering programs and activities that contribute to the development and maintenance of healthy communities. Another piece of criteria are programs for the needy and for the alleviation of suffering and poverty. Priore says they’ll fund a wide range of projects.

She adds they’ve funded a number of projects over the years.

Applications are welcome until the end of the month. Click here to apply