BC Transit is offering free service Saturday for those using the West Kootenay Transit System. Spokesman Jonathon Dyck says it’s an annual promotion to help people get to and from Earth Day celebrations.

Dyck says it’s a great chance to discover or rediscover the local transit system which can connect passengers throughout the region. He adds their encouraging residents to use the system from Monday through Saturday to celebrate Earth Week.

He adds using the bus has benefits for the environment as it means less vehicles are on the road, cutting emissions.

There will be Earth Day celebrations throughout the region next weekend.