Local businesses are invited to be a part of one of our region’s most popular attractions for locals and tourists.

The 2018 Sculpturewalk season is almost here. The remaining 2017 entries are being removed today to make room for the new arrivals. Executive director Joy Barrett says they will offer a variety options for businesses to sponsor sculptures.

TripAdvisor has ranked Sculpturewalk as Castlegar’s top attraction and it’s also the most reviewed on the site. Barrett says businesses who take part in sponsorship opportunities will get great exposure.

Barrett says this will be the biggest edition of Sculpturewalk yet. She says a record number of entries have been confirmed for the year.

Sculpturewalk season begins May 5.

Click here to sponsor a sculpture.