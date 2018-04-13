It was a flat day on Bay Street, and a losing one on Wall Street.

In Toronto energy stocks saw a bump with gains in mining and energy as oil continued its recent strong run, but those were offset by losses in the financial sector. Marijuana stocks saw a nice rally as well, but it wasn’t enough to make a lot of waves, and the TSX closed at 15,273, up just four points.

In New York bank stocks led the losses. JPMorgan and Wells Fargo among the biggest losers after the former posted a slightly less than expected quarterly profit, and the latter announcing it may have to fork over a $1 billion fine for loan abuses. The Dow Jones lost 122 points, ending the day at 24,360.

The Canadian government says it’ll be looking into Tim Hortons’s parent company after complaints from franchisees about shrinking profits and safety issues. The feds will be investigating whether Restaurant Brands International is living up to the promises it made when it sought approval to buy the coffee shop chain.

At press time oil is up 19 cents to $67.26 U.S. per barrel, gold is up $5.60 to $1347.50 an ounce, and the loonie is down a tenth of a cent to 79.31 cents U.S.