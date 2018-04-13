Two people facing a number of charges related to crimes in Fruitvale April 3 has pleaded not guilty.

The Trail Daily Times reports Steven James Fontaine and Lizzy Bertha Racette, both in their 30s, appeared in Castlegar Provincial Court Wednesday to face charges.

Fontaine is facing 22 charges which include committing a robbery where a firearm was used, a number of break and enter charges, possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of stolen property under $5,000 and more.

Racette is facing 3 charges which include breach of undertaking or recognizance and two counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000.

Both have upcoming court dates. Fontaine will be in Nelson Court May 8 while Racette’s next court date is May 10 in Rossland.