The City of Trail is taking steps to prepare for non-medical cannabis sales for when the feds legalize it.

Mayor Mike Martin says the city has methods to control where such sales can take place through various bylaws.

Martin says they’re zoning bylaws will be particularly important to ensure there are no sales around places like parks, schools or child care facilities.

The city has identified four areas where sales would be allowed.

Martin says those areas are safe as there aren’t many schools, parks or daycares. He adds the city will enforce consumption through their public smoking bylaw which was passed in 2016. It prohibits smoking at parks, beaches and city property.

The federal government has pledged to legalize recreational cannabis use and sales this summer.