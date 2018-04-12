Those who have been touched by the tragedy involving the Humboldt Broncos are invited to pay tribute to the team at a vigil in Castlegar tonight.

The event will feature a number of speeches from prominent figures in the local hockey community, drummers and a condolence book for people to sign. President of the KIJHL’s Castlegar Rebels Mike Johnstone will be one of the speakers at the event.

He says his message will convey a sense of strength and healing.

The death toll from Friday’s crash has risen to sixteen as of yesterday.

The event is being organized by City Councillor Sue Heaton-Sherstobitoff. She says it offers a chance to shed a “little light” in the darkness.

The vigil begins at 6:30 pm at the Castlegar Rec Complex.