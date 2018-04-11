RCMP are investigating two motor vehicle incidents this afternoon in Trail.

The first one happened at 12:40 pm near Bingay Road. Four Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire and Rescue members from Trail were on scene shortly after. They deployed the jaws of life to extricate the driver who was left in the care of BC Ambulance Service.

Another crash happened just after 5:00 pm on Highway 22 near Birchbank Golf Course. Three Trail firefighters responded. Three people were sent to hospital with various injuries and the jaws of life were deployed again to extricate one of the patients.

The highway was closed for over 3 hours. Commuters were detoured via the Nancy Green Summit through Rossland and the Bombi Summit through Fruitvale while crews worked to clear the area. DriveBC says the highway was reopened as of 9:30 pm.