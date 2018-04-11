Castlegar RCMP are investigating a possible hit and run. It happened Thursday around 9:20 pm at 3rd Street and 4th Avenue. RCMP Sgt. Laurel Mathew says a woman who was walking her dog was struck by a truck and the driver fled the scene.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with non life threatening injuries while the dog was taken to an emergency vet clinic. It sustained a broken leg.

Mathew says RCMP were on scene helping the pedestrian when they received another call about a possible impaired driver.

Castlegar RCMP are seeking four charges against a 27-year-old Crescent Valley man.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. Any witnesses are asked to contact Castlegar RCMP.