Stanley Humphries Secondary School students in Castelgar getting a crash course from JABC.

A new partnership between the Columbia Basin Trust and Junior Achievers British Columbia is helping local students ignite their entrepreneurial spirit.

About 20 tenth grade students at Castlegar’s Stanley Humphries Secondary School recently took part in the program and met with a mentor. She’s Jennifer Barclay, who is a workshop facilitator with Kootenay Career Development Society. She says the program is a fun way for students to connect with people in their community who are making a difference.

Barclay says it’s heartening that there’s programs like these to help rural students. She adds more volunteers are needed as mentors.

The program is not only short on mentors, Barclay says they come at the request of teachers. She’s hoping to see more instructors and teachers take an interest in the program.

Barclay says she had a great time as a mentor, she explains the main topics she touched on with the students.

Junior Achievers BC has been a member of Junior Achievers Canada since 1955. It’s the world’s largest non-profit dedicated to helping youth learn about business.

