Nelson, Castlegar, Trail, and Rossland are teaming up to enter the Smart Cities Challenge.

It’s a competition held by Industry Canada to encourage the use of technology to enhance quality of life.

Darin Recchi of Rossland-based software company Thoughtexchange says collaboration has advantages.

He says some major cash is involved.

Recchi says the first step is to complete a proposal by April 24 and they need your help shaping it. Go to https://my.thoughtexchange.com/#974574534/hub

Based on the feedback so far, Recchi says the theme will be around transportation and physical and virtual connectivity.