A newly-organized group of urban cyclists in Castlegar is proposing an e-bike demonstration project.

Greg Powell told city council this week it would show the viability of using electric bikes to get around locally.

Powell says there’s already interest even though they won’t put out a formal call for volunteers until June.

But first the group has to raise about $34,000.

Powell says e-bikes let people get where they’re going faster and without having to work so hard going uphill.

He says that addresses some of the key reasons why more people don’t get around on bicycles.