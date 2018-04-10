A sulphuric acid spill in the Trail area has been cleaned up, according to the Trail Times.

Westcan Bulk Transport says one of its trucks released acid between Teck’s Trail operation and Waneta around 8 a.m.

By 2 p.m. it had been cleaned up with help from the Teck emergency response team.

Westcan says there was no waterway or groundwater contamination, and they don’t expect any long-term environmental consequences.

but they haven’t determined the cause and didn’t say how much acid spilled.

No one from the company was immediately available for further comment. Teck declined comment.