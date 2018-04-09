North American markets are following a global climb as trade war fears are easing. This comes after China’s President vowed to lower tariffs on auto imports from the US, giving investors hope that trade tensions would start to ease between the two countries.

The MSCI World Index has climbed 0.34 per cent giving a positive outlook for global markets.

On Bay Street the TSX is growing, up 64 points to 15,292. Across the border, the Dow is up 456 points to 24,435.

Oil prices are rallying on investor confidence, up to 65 dollars a barrel.

The Loonie has pushed past the 79 cent mark up to 79.20 cents US following a positive report from a Canadian business outlook survey.

Facebook shares are down to 157.92 ahead of Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony to the US congress this afternoon.