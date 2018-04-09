Dr. Jeff Hussey examines a mock-up of the new emergency department at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital. (Courtesy Interior Health)

Minor changes have been made to the design of the new emergency department at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital in Trail.

It’s thanks to a mock-up of three areas that let doctors and nurses better imagine the space.

Health services administrator Jane Cusden says it gave them a sense of their future working environment including dimensions, layout, and placement of equipment.

She says it’s important to have input from clinicians who will use the area every day.

Cusden says they’ve also picked out the paint scheme following a vote by staff and patients.

The design phase is expected to finish in about a month.

Interior Health will then go to tender on the $16.6 million project, with groundbreaking expected in early July.