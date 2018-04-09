Trail is lighting up the Victoria Street bridge to honour the Humboldt Broncos.

Mayor Mike Martin says it’s to pay tribute to members of the hockey team killed in Friday’s bus crash.

Martin says it was done at the suggestion of a city councillor and has been well received.

He says it’s a simple but very visible expression of the community’s sympathy.

One of victims, Jaxon Joseph, was a former Beaver Valley Nitehawk.

Condolences are also expected to be expressed this afternoon at city hall during a ceremony honouring the Trail Smoke Eaters, whose season ended over the weekend at the hands of Wenatchee.