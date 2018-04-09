A spill boom is seen at Lemon Creek in this file photo from 2013.

The driver of a fuel truck that spilled its load into Lemon Creek will be sentenced Aug. 22, more than five years after the incident.

Danny Lasante was convicted last month of a single count under the Environmental Management Act while the provincial government was acquitted.

Charges against Lasante’s employer, Executive Flight Centre, were dropped because of the length of time it took to get to trial, but that ruling is being appealed.

Lasante’s truck spilled 33,000 litres of jet fuel into the creek, killing fish and resulting in the evacuation of the lower Slocan Valley.