The unemployment rate in the Kootenays for March 2018 only changed slightly from the same month last year. It was 6.3 per cent this year compared to 6.4 per cent last year. The labour force did decrease however from 80-thousand last year to 67.9-thousand this year. Over 63,000 people had jobs while 4,300 were looking for work. BC continues to have to lowest unemployment rate in the country at 4.7 per cent last month.