Castlegar will host a vigil Thursday evening for the victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash and their families.

City councillor Sue Heaton-Sherstobitoff says it will be at the arena at 6:30 p.m.

Heaton-Sherstobitoff says they’ll have drummers, speakers, and you’ll be able to sign a condolence book.

She adds the tragedy has struck a chord with everyone with kids who travel to games or tournaments.

She says the vigil is a chance to be a “little light” in the darkness.