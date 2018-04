The Trail Smoke Eaters lost 6-1 to the Wenatchee Wild on Friday. The loss ended their BCHL playoff run after making it to game five in the third round. Head Coach Cam Keith was says Wenatchee was a tough opponent.

Keith says with the Wild winning the first three games, it made it tougher for a come back.

Blane Caton scored the lone Smokies goal in Friday’s game. The Smokies beat the West Kelowna Warriors and Penticton Vees to make it to the third round of playoffs.