The Kootenay-Boundary Regional Hospital Foundation has launched a $1 million fundraising campaign.

It will raise funds to go towards state of the art equipment for patient care. Director of Foundation development Lisa Pasin says it’ll be a two year campaign.

The announcement comes as the hospital emergency wing expansion is set to break ground. The over $16 million project is being funded by the province through Interior Health, the West Kootenay-Boundary Regional Hospital District and the Foundation.

Pasin says it’s a unique campaign because donors can contribute any value they want.

She says the Foundation’s support is a vital part of the emergency expansion.