Jaxon Joseph, who was killed Friday, played for the Surrey Eagles in 2015-16 after being called up from the Beaver Valley Nitehawks. (Surrey Eagles/Twitter)

There was a local connection to the tragic crash that claimed members of the Humboldt Broncos hockey team.

One of the players killed was Jaxon Joseph, 20, who played 35 games for the Beaver Valley Nitehakws in 2015-16.

99.3 The Goat news and sports director Wylie Henderson called some of his games against the Nelson Leafs and says Joseph was a standout.

Henderson recalls broadcasting one game where the Hawks were down 4-2 against Nelson, but Joseph helped turn things around.

Joseph went on to play for the Surrey Eagles of the BCHL and had a two-point night against the Trail Smoke Eaters.

Henderson says it was heartbreaking to learn Joseph was among the 15 who lost their lives in Friday’s crash.

Joseph is the son of former Vancouver Canuck Chris Joseph.