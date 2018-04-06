A strong message and moving speech and at the Civic Theatre in Nelson this week. Selkirk College hosted the second event in their Reconciliation Speaker Series. A prominent scholar and advisor on First Nations rights and reconciliation efforts, Dr. Leroy Little Bear spoke on Wednesday. He urged people to take time for reflection as individuals and as a collective.

On top of 30 years of teaching, he helped develop one of the first Native American Studies Programs in Canada, went to law school in Utah, and worked for the United Nations and Harvard University. Dr. Little Bear said he enjoyed spending some time in a classroom with Selkirk College students while he was here.

College President Angus Graeme feels post-secondary institutions have a part to play in the act of reconciliation.

Click here for more information.