Recruitment continues for two physician positions at the Slocan Community Health Centre in New Denver. Cheryl Wittleton, Health Services Administrator with Interior Health, says they haven’t had any formal applications but are finding ways around the doctor shortage for now. Physicians from the area including Nelson have been helping with coverage. Wittleton says they’re hoping to have a better update in May.

The Health Centre will also receive an upgrade to its waste water treatment plant. The project was approved last week at the West Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital District meeting. Wittleton says they use a bigger septic system and it needs some upgrades.

New Denver has been down to a single doctor and a nurse practitioner since September.