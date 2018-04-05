The family of a man shot by RCMP near Slocan in October 2014 isn’t impressed with a report on his death released last week.

BC’s Independent Investigations Office found police were justified in using deadly force and there’s no basis for charges in the death of Peter DeGroot.

But family lawyer Don Sorochan says the document isn’t as thorough as they had hoped.

Sorochan says the report leaves many questions unanswered.

Sorochan says a pathologist’s report commissioned by the family helped clear the officers involved, but the IIO ignored other findings that raised questions of excessive force.

DeGroot was killed following a manhunt of several days.

The family is suing the RCMP for negligence.