The new Riverfront Centre in Trail opened on Monday.

Trail’s mayor hopes the new Riverfront Centre kickstarts more development downtown.

Mike Martin expects the new library and museum complex will draw more people to that part of town.

He was speaking at the facility’s grand opening on Monday.

Martin says two parts of the new bulding impress him especially: one is the children’s library on the bottom floor.

The centre is also the new home to the visitor centre.