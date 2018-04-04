The Trail Smoke Eaters are still alive in the BCHL playoffs thanks to a 5-2 win at home tonight over the Wenatchee Wild in game four of the Interior Division Finals.

In a must-win game the Smokies started off on the right track scoring the game’s first goal 1:09 into the first period of a Ryan Murphy marker. Andre Ghantous would add two more in the opening frame to give Trail a 3-0 lead at the first intermission.

The Wenatchee Wild appeared poised to get back into the game with two quick goals to start the second period but were deflated with a Seth Barton goal from Trail later in the frame. Levi Glasman would tally for Trail in the third to add insurance.

The Smokies walked away with the win despite being outshot 40-24. Game five is set for Friday night in Wenatchee.

Trail is down 3-1 in the best-of-seven and must win every remaining game in the series to advance to the BCHL Finals.