Four people are scheduled for a court date in Rossland Friday in relation to a number of crimes Tuesday in Fruitvale.

At 12:54 am RCMP responded to a robbery at a Fruitvale hotel. It was discovered that a group of four individuals stole a local man’s vehicle at gun point. The vehicle was spotted shortly after and RCMP attempted to stop it. The vehicle fled down a dead end road and all four ran from the car. A police dog located to female suspects who were brought into custody.

By early morning three residences in Fruitvale had been broken into and two vehicles stolen along with firearms, jewelery and electronics. Two male suspects were spotted at the hotel, one of them escaped and the other was taken into custody.

Around 10:00 am one of the stolen vehicles was found by Creston RCMP and the outstanding male was brought to custody.

The two female suspects aged 32 and 23 and two males aged 44 and 34 will remain in custody until their Rossland Court appearance Friday.

None of the four are local and may have made their way to Fruitvale from Alberta recently. RCMP are not seeking any further suspects.