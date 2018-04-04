Trail's Victoria Street Bridge will look a little more purple than usual Saturday night to raise awareness for oral health.

This for the “Put Your Purple On” nation-wide campaign which is meant to raise awareness of the importance of oral health. It’s the brainchild of the Canadian Dental Hygiene Association. Local dental hygienist Christine Chore is helping to organize Trail’s event.

She says purple has been the official colour of dental professionals since 1897 and it bears significant meaning.

Chore and other oral health professionals will be at the event taking pictures and answering questions. She says they’ll be decked out in purple and will likely be hard to miss.

Chore hopes to see plenty of people at the event. She advises getting to the bridge by 7:15 pm before the bridge converts to purple.

Similar events are happening in Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Toronto and St. John’s.