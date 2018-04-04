The Ministry of Transportation is advising commuters to expect delays along Highway 3A between Castlegar and Nelson over the next few months. This as the Shoreacres Bridge will be undergoing a deck replacement.

Work is scheduled to begin April 11 and finish late June. The bridge will also be fitted with joint replacements and modifications to the existing approaches.

While work is ongoing the bridge will be reduced to alternating single lane traffic. Kingston Contracting from Surrey is handling the job for $1.1 million.

The Shoreacres Bridge was built in 1962.